Ryan Meili running for leadership of Sask. NDP

Ryan Meili hopes to become the next leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.

Meili announced on Thursday his intention to enter the race.

“This leadership contest is our chance to develop the kind of healthy politics that works for Saskatchewan people,” Meili said in a statement.

“I look forward to speaking with and working alongside longtime party members, recently mobilized voters, and community builders across the province to build the inspiring and effective movement we need.”

Meili said he will formally launch his campaign in the coming months.

He has run twice before for leader, losing to Dwain Lingenfelter in 2009 and Cam Broten in 2013.

Meili was elected as MLA for Saskatoon-Meewasin in March.

Broten stepped down after the 2016 provincial election after the party gained only one more seat.

Regina MLA Trent Wotherspoon has been filling the role as interim leader, but Wotherspoon has said he won’t pursue permanent leadership because he doesn’t want to lose time with his family.

The new leader will be elected at a convention in Regina on May 6, 2018.

