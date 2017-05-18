Canada
Replica airplanes run into unexpected visitor near Halifax — an unmanned drone

Four replica airplanes had a run in with a drone as they were leaving the Halifax airport on Wednesday.

According to a report from the federal air transportation system, the four Nieuport II aircraft encountered the unmanned aerial vehicle 18.5 kilometres west of the Halifax International Airport.

The drone was seen at 914.4 metres above ground.

Recently introduced regulations require drone operators to stay at least nine kilometres away from airports and no more than 90 metres above the ground.

The four Nieuport II aircraft were in town for a visit to the Shearwater Aviation Museum.

The RCMP were notified about the encounter.

