London politicians approve Canada 150 funding during busy council meeting

City council has signed off on a plan to cover the cost of Canada 150 celebrations in London by using reserve funds.

Council voted Tuesday in favour of taking $151,000 from a reserve fund after the federal government gave London $60,000 for plans. That was well below the $243,270 grant application submitted by the city.

Kate Graham, London’s director of community and economic innovation, says two community groups lowered their budget request from last week.

“One is the Hyde Park Business Improvement Area, the original request was for $25,000, they’ve since refined their plans, found funding elsewhere, and made a number of other adjustments, so their new request is for $6,400,” said Graham. “The second change is Tourism London who have continued forward with their plans, they found the resources through other ways and so they’ve pulled it off.”

Tourism London initially requested $13,000.

Ten community groups will receive funding for Canada 150 activities including Museum London, Fanshawe Pioneer Village, the London Heritage Council and Chippewa of the Thames First Nation.

The city has already spent $225,000 over three years on Canada 150 initiatives, including $75,000 for SesquiFest. The Community Investment Reserve Fund currently has around $500,000.

Council also debated doubling the number of flags flying outside London city hall.

A motion from Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy sparked a lengthy debate over whether three nearby first nations communities should fly their flags permanently at 300 Dufferin Ave.

The debate ended with councillors asking city staff to report back.

If the flags from the Chippewa of the Thames, Oneida Nation and Muncey Delware First Nations are allowed at city hall, they would fly next to the Canadian, Ontario and London flags that are currently present.

Meantime, London city council has found a replacement for Martin Hayward.

He’s been pulling double duty as city treasurer and city manager since he was appointed to the top job weeks ago.

Anna Lisa Barbon was announced as the person taking over the role as the city treasurer effective May 22.