Girl, 10, dies after being struck by vehicle in Hamilton’s west end

A 10-year-old girl has died after a vehicle collision in Waterdown Tuesday evening.

Hamilton police said the collision happened before 7 p.m. in the area of Evans Road and Dundas Street East, north of Highways 407 and 403.

“The investigation is continuing. Our accident reconstruction unit is on scene and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and neighbours of the deceased,” Insp. Greg Huss told reporters.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and officers could not confirm if speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Huss said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.