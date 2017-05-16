City of Vancouver invites residents to give input on new logo

The City of Vancouver’s logo is getting another makeover.

After Mayor Gregor Robertson announced the new Vancouver logo will be scrapped, the city has opened its doors to feedback for a logo that will replace the widely criticized one that closely resembled the logo used by the City of Chilliwack.

Vancouver’s current logo. Right, the scrapped logo.

City staff will be working with the B.C. chapter of Graphic Designers of Canada.

A news release says the results will be compiled into a report to inform a creative brief that will be part of a Call for Design to the local graphic design community, to be issued in early June by the Graphic Designers of Canada.

The association is responsible for reviewing all submissions and will select three finalist designs. The public will be able to vote to choose the city’s new logo.

An online survey is open until May 25 and residents are asked to give their feedback into the design process. The survey is open to all Vancouver residents.

