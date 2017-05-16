“Don’t shoot me’: sentencing hearing underway in La Loche shooting

Sentencing arguments have started in Meadow Lake, Sask., for the teen guilty of murdering four people during the La Loche shooting spree.

Crown prosecutor Lloyd Stang is arguing the teen, who killed two brothers at a home in the northern Saskatchewan community before going to the local high school and killing two more people and injuring seven others, should be sentenced as an adult.

READ MORE: La Loche shooter could face significantly different sentences

During hearings Tuesday morning, court heard that the teen, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, had talked about school shootings with a friend months before the Jan. 22, 2016 La Loche mass shooting.

Stang said the teen had made multiple web searches for firearms and school shootings in the days leading up to the shooting and on the night before, searched for “what does it feel like to kill someone.”

On Jan. 22, the teen went to school before heading to the home where Dayne Fontaine, 17, was eating lunch at his grandparents.

Stang said the teen then fired 17 shots, hitting Dayne 11 times.

Court heard that Dayne said: “Don’t shoot me” and “I don’t want to die” before he was shot.

Dayne’s younger brother Drayden, 13, was shot twice in the face and head.

The courtroom broke into tears as the Crown showed graphic photos from the crime scene.

READ MORE: Teen pleads guilty in northern Saskatchewan school shooting

The teen then wrote in an online chat group that he was “done with life,” before heading to the school, where there were around 150 staff and students in attendance.

A 911 call from teacher Adam Wood was played in court. Wood was later shot twice and killed by the teen.

The Crown then detailed how Marie Janvier, 21, was struck by shotgun pellets in her chest and neck. She died from her wounds.

When police entered the school and pursued the teen, the Crown said he went into a bathroom where he contemplated killing himself before surrendering to police.

FULL COVERAGE: La Loche school shooting

Two weeks have been set aside for the sentence hearing.

The maximum youth sentence for first-degree murder is 10 years in custody. An adult receives an automatic life sentence and, under a new provision for multiple murders, can receive consecutive periods of parole ineligibility of up to 25 years for each victim.

At the time of the shooting, the teen’s friends described him as the black sheep of his family and a victim of bullying at school. One person said the teen was often teased about his large ears.

At least one victim wants the shooter to be sentenced as an adult, noting that he turned 18 shortly after the shooting occurred.

READ MORE: La Loche school shooting victim wants adult sentence for teen who killed 4, wounded 7

Charlene Klyne was a substitute teacher in the high school and lost her sight after being shot in the face.

Klyne said last week that the severity of the crime warrants an adult sentence.

“I don’t think of a child grabbing a gun and shooting people … seven he wounded; four he killed. A child doesn’t do that,” she said.

Joel Senick contributed to this story; with files from The Canadian Press