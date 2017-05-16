$150K worth of cocaine and shotgun seized in Fort McMurray busts

Six people were arrested in Fort McMurray after drug trafficking investigations in the northern Alberta city resulted in the seizure of $150,000 worth of drugs and a firearm.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said two investigations resulted in the seizure of nearly 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, worth nearly $150,000.

Wood Buffalo RCMP helped with the investigations, which aimed to disrupt drug trafficking in Fort McMurray.

“The amount of cocaine seized in these two investigations is significant for a safe community like Fort McMurray,” ALERT Insp. David Dubnyk said.

“Along with getting a gun off the street, these arrests will benefit community safety.”

On May 3, a home was searched on Manning Avenue, where 612 grams of crack cocaine, one kilogram of a cocaine buffing agent, and $2,000 of proceeds of crime were found.

Mohamed Omar, 24, and Bayan Idris, 27, both from Fort McMurray, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

On May 9, two Timberlea homes and a vehicle were searched, where police found a shotgun, 860 grams of cocaine and $10,000 of proceeds of crime were found.

Jordan Steele, 33, Travis Ferko, 25, Kyle Koehn, 25, and Devyn Smith, 21, all from Edmonton, were arrested and charged with 11 drug-related offences.