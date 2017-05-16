Fire in Truro, N.S. apartment building leaves nine without home

A fire at a three-storey apartment building that injured one man has forced nine people out of their homes in Truro, Nova Scotia.

The Canadian Red Cross says one tenant was sent to hospital to be treated for injuries.

There were no details on his condition.

The building at the corner of Prince and Revere Streets has nine apartments and offices on the ground floor.

The Red Cross says it is helping with emergency lodging and will provide more support once residents know when they will be allowed back in the building.

The fire was reported at about 1:00 a.m., but it wasn’t yet clear what caused it.