Hamilton police announce safety alert for sex trade workers

Hamilton police have announced a safety alert for local sex trade workers.

This, after a sex trade worker reported a sexual assault to police.

Police say the woman claims she was physically and sexually attacked by a man between 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Barton Street near Milton Street.

The woman managed to walk to Barton Street and Birch Avenue where she flagged down two passing police officers.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, with short blond or brown hair and was seen wearing a grey button-up shirt.