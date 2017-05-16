Hamilton police announce safety alert for sex trade workers

Hamilton police have announced a safety alert for local sex trade workers.
This, after a sex trade worker reported a sexual assault to police.
Police say the woman claims she was physically and sexually attacked by a man between 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Barton Street near Milton Street.
The woman managed to walk to Barton Street and Birch Avenue where she flagged down two passing police officers.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, with short blond or brown hair and was seen wearing a grey button-up shirt.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.