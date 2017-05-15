Bodies of father and 6-year-old daughter found in Red Deer home: RCMP

RCMP are investigating the deaths of a man and his six-year-old daughter after their bodies were discovered in a Red Deer home over the weekend.

Police were called to the home, located in the Lancaster neighbourhood, at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for a check on welfare.

In a Monday news release, RCMP said their initial investigation suggests “there is no threat to the public.”

The school the girl attended has been notified and is arranging for counsellors to be made available for teachers and students.

“On behalf of the RCMP, I want to express our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” Superintendent Ken Foster said in a news release.

“This is a tragic loss that affects our whole community.”

RCMP said the names of the 39-year-old father and his daughter will not be released at this time.

Autopsies are expected to take place in Calgary on Tuesday morning.

RCMP said the major crime unit has been called in to assist with the investigation.