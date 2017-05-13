CP freight train derails in Bawlf, Alta., Saturday morning

Several cars of a freight train derailed Saturday morning on a Canadian Pacific track near Camrose, Alta.

According to CP, it happened in Bawlf at about 9:50 a.m.

The company said there were no injuries and no threat to public safety.

CP also said no dangerous goods were spilled.

However, the derailment is blocking the crossing at Range Road 18 by Highway 13 east. Local RCMP are assisting.

“All appropriate emergency notifications have been made,” spokesperson Jeremy Berry said in an email to Global News.

“CP takes this incident extremely seriously and has enacted its emergency response processes. Crews and equipment have been deployed to the site.”

People living nearby described hearing a loud noise and, when they went closer, they reported saw “at least 20 cars like sandwiches.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Bawlf is approximately 120 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. It is about 30 kilometres away from Camrose.

More to come…