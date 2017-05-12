City of Kelowna issues boil-water advisory

The City of Kelowna has issued a boil-water advisory due to murky water entering the city’s water source. The city issued the release Friday afternoon, saying there is a ‘modest health risk associated with consuming water.’ The advisory is in place for any customers on the City of Kelowna water utility.

During a water quality advisory Interior Health recommends children, seniors and anyone with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses boil their water for at least a minute before use.

“We are seeing unprecedented water levels and flows into Lake Okanagan. With that comes fine sediment that has raised the turbidity levels at our intakes marginally above drinking water guidelines,” said Ed Hoppe, Water Quality and Customer Care Supervisor.

City officials are also asking residents to only use water they need while the advisory is in place. People are also being asked to stop any watering outdoors.

Business and public facility owners are also required to posted water quality advisory notices on sinks and drinking water areas.