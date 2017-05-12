BRT route recommendations from London city staff to be announced

A major development is expected Friday morning when London city staff announce their bus rapid transit (BRT) route recommendations ahead of next week’s council debate.

The proposed BRT routes have been the source of plenty of controversy in London the past few months, specifically the north corridor which includes the proposed tunnel on Richmond Street and the east-west corridor on King Street.

The staff recommendations are set to be announced at 9 a.m.

The London Free Press has reported staff will recommend against building the 900-metre tunnel. If that is the case, it would be welcome news to downtown merchants and residents concerned about the plan.

A survey released by the London Downtown Business Association Thursday found roughly three-quarters of downtown business owners who responded oppose the $560-million transit plan. The survey was sent to 375 e-mail addresses on April 27th.

“It was only 38 per cent of our membership that responded and since it’s been such a hot topic, I’m a little bit surprised that it was not more than that, but it is what it is,” said Jeanette McDonald, CEO and General Manager of Downtown London.

“We gave them a very short time-span and it was a survey, you can only do it once.”

McDonald says it’s now up to council to make their decision.

“We will always fight the good fight for our members to make sure they’re heard and when it comes time for construction, we will do our best to mitigate that.”

In a letter sent to council, Downtown London highlighted their survey’s key findings and stated they want to see a “best-in-class transit system.”

Councillors will make a final decision about bus rapid transit routes in the city on Monday and Tuesday next week.

– with files from AM980’s Devon Peacock.