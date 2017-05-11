London downtown BIA says 77 per cent of members don’t support BRT

A new survey suggests many London businesses are not on board with the city’s $560-million bus rapid transit plan, dubbed “Shift”.

The London Downtown Business Association reached out to 375 of its members with a questionnaire about the BRT. Of the 142 respondents, 77 per cent said they did not support bus rapid transit in the city.

“It was only 38 per cent of the membership that responded. Since it’s been such a hot topic, I’m a little bit surprised it’s not more than that,” said Downtown London General Manager and CEO Janette MacDonald.

The biggest concern for downtown merchants continues to be construction impacts, with 49 per cent of respondents citing the negative effect construction will have on their business as a reason why they’re opposed. Meanwhile, 33 per cent of downtown business owners are are worried about the $560-million price tag.

The survey was sent to city council, along with a letter on behalf of the business association that noted, “Downtown London has always advocated for a modern rapid transit system.” The letter goes on to endorse a “best-in-class transit system for Londoners” that will meet the city’s needs, build for the future, and that “can be completed in a timely and budget-wise way.”

“We have a lot of competing interests within our own membership, so it’s really difficult for us,” MacDonald said.

“We have some members who are very, very pro-transit, and some who are dead-set against it. So we can’t possibly represent everybody.”

Jo-Ann Fischer, owner and founder of fashion retailer Hangar 9 on Richmond Street, is one of those left feeling dissatisfied by Association’s letter to council.

“Reading the letter, I did not get a good feeling,” Fischer said. “[The London Downtown Business Association] is supposed to be supporting us, and I don’t think the end result of that letter was supporting us.”

Fischer feels there are too many questions left unanswered about the city’s bus rapid transit plan, and although she’s brought her concerns forward to councillors before, she feels the city isn’t listening.

“I’ve been on Richmond Row for 35 years. The councillors that I talked to did not know where my store was, or who I was, either. That made me think, ‘Do these councillors ever come down Richmond Street? Do they know the feeling of Richmond Street?'”

Meanwhile, Mayor Matt Brown said he takes the survey seriously, and isn’t surprised by the numbers.

“I know that there are concerns being raised by businesses in our downtown core. I also know that this is a tremendous opportunity for our entire community to change the way we move … and grow,” he said.

“We need to take everyone’s perspective into account.”

Invitations to participate in the survey were sent on April 27 to all BIA members with an email address on file with Downtown London. The association received 142 responses by the time the survey closed on May 4.

Its key findings show that only one-quarter of respondents are in favour of BRT. Concerns among the 77 per cent of respondents opposed to BRT focused on the negative impact of construction, but respondents were also worried over the loss of long-term business, and whether or not bus rapid transit in the city is necessary.

If the construction process moves forward, one in five respondents felt that bus rapid transit — once it was up and running — would be advantageous for their businesses.

When asked about particular route design options, 78-per cent of downtown business owners said they did not support a route and tunnel along Richmond Street. Respondents were more favourable towards a route along Wharncliffe Road and Western Road instead, with 42 per cent of respondents showing support for the alternative, and 39 per cent saying they were opposed.

“We will always fight the good fight for our members, and to make sure that they’re heard,” MacDonald said, adding that the information has been sent to council and it’s up to them to make a decision about routes on May 15 and 16.

“When it comes time for construction — if that’s the way we’re going to go — then we’ll make sure we do our very best to mitigate that,” she said.