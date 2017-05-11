Moms from all walks of life will celebrate Mother’s Day with hope, gratitude because of SickKids

To honour mothers this Sunday, SickKids has released a video as part of their SickKids VS campaign, highlighting the courage of patients, families and staff.

The video MomStrong tells the story of the incredible strength moms manage to find in times of despair. But the video also shows the moments they don’t show anyone else: Their private moments. Moments when they sit down and trying to keep it together for their children.

At two weeks old, Sarah Hunter’s daughter, Jamieson, was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis. It’s a disease that affects the lungs and the digestive system. It needs constant care to keep up with their health. For Jamieson, she requires consistent attention by taking medication daily and undergoing specific therapy.

“[Jamieson] can take anywhere between 12 and 15 pills a day,” said Hunter. “She also gets physiotherapy, which comes up to an hour a day. Then she does chest compressions and blowing therapy.”

Last Christmas, Jessie Behan’s six-month-old son Everest suffered a head trauma.

“As soon as we got [to the hospital], we had 30 staff surrounded our child and a couple of social workers surrounding the parents,” said Behan. “They swooped him off to go get a cat scan of his brain and told us he had a blood clot and needed to have brain surgery.”

Shocked by the outcome, Jessie could only think of the future and how this traumatic event could change the life of her family. Once the doctor entered the room after the surgery, she only thought the worst.

“It was an hour-and-a-half – it was supposed to be a two-hour surgery. I thought he was dead,” said Jessie. “[The surgeon] said, ‘Your son is going to be okay.'”

Natasha Koss’ daughter Selena was diagnosed with Wilms Tumour, a rare childhood cancer of the kidneys, at only five years old. During the surgery to remove the tumour, doctors discovered the cancer spread.

“I wanted to be in her place. I felt guilt, anger and sadness, but I never let her know that,” said Natasha. “I owe so much to SickKids. Selena had a complicated type of cancer and they literally conferred with teams worldwide to save her.”

When your child is sick, there is no other choice except to be strong. These three mom have been, and will continue, to be pillars of strength for their children.