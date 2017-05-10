GTA service contractor accepts money, doesn’t do work: clients

A Mississauga maintenance contractor took money but didn’t do the job, according to former clients and Global News viewers who say consumers should beware.

“He preys on the weak, senior citizens who have no ability to shovel their own snow,” one viewer said, after paying Jerry DiCesare, the owner of Jerry’s All Season Landscaping, $450 to clear snow for his elderly mother in Mississauga.

The customer, who asked not to be identified because he says his mother is concerned about her safety, said DiCesare accepted money but showed up only twice and insisted on full payment.

READ MORE: Contractor doesn’t clear snow as promised for Mississauga senior

“He should be brought down,” the man said.

Miro Lacka, who also hired DiCesare, said the contractor also didn’t show up for work. Lacka said DiCesare damaged his garage door with his truck on one of two occasions when he did come to clear snow. It will cost more than $1600 to replace the door.

“He’s been scamming people. He’s dishonest. I don’t know how he’s in business,” Lacka said, adding he went to Peel Regional Police last winter to complain about DiCesare.

READ MORE: Snow shovelling no-shows a problem after major Toronto storm

DiCesare, whose business card reads, “Jerry’s All Season Landscaping your total lawn care solution, serving Mississauga for over 27 years,” recently put an advertisement seeking summer lawn care customers in the Mississauga News.

Global News confronted DiCesare at a home in Mississauga Tuesday and asked him to explain why there are persistent complaints. DiCesare offered no defence or explanation.

Consumers are urged to check references before hiring contractors of any kind. In the case of snow clearing or landscape maintenance, it’s advisable to use a contractor on a pay-per-use basis, at least initially.

With files from Lucas Di Rocco