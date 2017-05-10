Paddlewheel Princess destroyed in massive blaze in Selkirk, Manitoba

An iconic Manitoba riverboat was destroyed after a massive fire in Selkirk early Tuesday morning.

Selkirk fire officials told Global News the Paddlewheel Princess is a complete loss after fire gutted the vessel.

“We couldn’t get on the boat, it was fully involved and listing,” Craig Fiebelkorn, Chief of the Selkirk Fire Department said.

“For safety sake we didn’t go on the boat so we fought it from shore.”

The call originally came in as a grass fire but Fiebelkorn said they could see the boat engulfed as soon as they arrived. It took crews two hours to put out the fire.

The blaze is being called suspicious and the fire commissioner is investigating.