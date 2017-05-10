City to unveil new bike lanes in downtown Edmonton this summer

The City of Edmonton is getting ready to launch 7.8 kilometres of protected bike lanes and shared-use paths throughout the downtown core this summer.

Construction on the downtown bike lanes started in early April and will continue through May and June. The majority of the work is expected to be done by July.

“The network will provide an all-ages, safe environment for cyclists to be separated from other modes of transportation,” the city said in a news release Wednesday. “It is another way for the city to meet the transportation needs of all our citizens and contributes to building a liveable and vibrant city.”

Parking restrictions will be in place while the lanes are finished. Everyone is asked to obey signs and watch for on-street changes to parking, concrete curbs and signals.

After extensive review, the 104 Avenue bike route was moved to 105 Avenue.

“The new design will provide enhanced cycling options, by connecting 105 Avenue from 116 Street to 101 Street on the north side through to Queen Mary Park. Due to this change, this part of the network will open later this summer,” the city said.

Members of the public are asked to fill out an online survey with their feedback.

“The survey is one part of the evaluation and monitoring program that will determine how adjustments will be made as needed to keep the network a safe and accessible transportation option, while minimizing impacts on other modes of transportation,” the city said.

“There will be an evaluation period to determine how the network is operating before any potential changes are considered.”

To view a map of the bike network, visit edmonton.ca/bikedowntown.

A public launch party for the downtown bike network will be held on Aug. 26. Details will be announced later.

Edmonton City Council approved the 2014-2018 Bike Infrastructure Plan in June 2014. However, the location of new bike lanes has been, at times, contentious and some routes sparked public opposition.