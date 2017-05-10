Dundurn, Sask. megamall project appears to be shelved

It’s been five years since Brightenview Development International announced a multi-million dollar mega mall project south of Saskatoon, in the community of Dundurn.

Despite continued promises and large, colourful signs on site displaying the plans, the soil remains untouched by construction.

READ MORE: Dundurn megamall dispelling skeptics before breaking ground

Parts of those signs are now missing and at this point, no one expects to see the elaborate megamall built.

All references to the project have been dropped from the company’s website.

Requests by Global News to the company for comments on the Dundurn project went unanswered.

Brightenview does have money tied up in another mega project.

Last week, the company announced it would be building a $45 million Global Trade Exhibition Centre at Regina’s Global Transportation Hub, which is now under construction.

Brightenview said in a release it expects the first of two buildings to be completed by February 2018.