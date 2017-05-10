B.C. Election 2017: 4 Liberal ministers unseated

Four Liberal ministers lost their seats in notable upsets in the 2017 B.C. Election.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Suzanne Anton lost her seat to the NDP’s George Chow by more than four per cent in the riding of Vancouver-Fraserview.

“I hope that my successor will follow-up on the things we were working on because there’s a lot of things to be done here in the riding,” Anton said. “I’m quite sorry that I’m not going to be the one doing them because it really has been an honour to serve such a multi-cultural riding, such an interesting riding.”

WATCH: A disappointed Suzanne Anton thanks her riding after being defeated by NDP candidate George Chow in Vancouver-Fraserview.

Minister of Community, Sport, Cultural Development & Minister Responsible for TransLink Peter Fassbender lost his Surrey-Fleetwood seat to the NDP’s Jagrup Brar in a considerable loss.

“Like everything, the people decide,” Fassbender told Global News. “This is a complicated election. I think there were a lot of divisive issues.”

WATCH: Fassbender speaks about his loss to BC NDP candidate Jagrup Brar in the riding of Surrey-Fleetwood

Amrik Virk, the minister of technology, innovation and citizens’ services, lost out to the NDP candidate in Surrey-Guildford. Several other battleground ridings in Surrey leaned towards the New Democrats. In total, NDP candidates were elected in seven of the nine Surrey ridings.

WATCH: Virk has been unseated in his riding of Surrey-Guildford

“The public has spoken,” Virk said. “[They] have decided what their priorities are and I respect that.”

Finally, Minister of State for Emergency Preparedness Naomi Yamamoto lost her seat to Bowinn Ma in the riding of North Vancouver-Lonsdale.

Congratulations to @BowinnMa on winning the privilege to serve this most amazing community as I have over the last 8 years. Such an honour. — Naomi Yamamoto (@naomiyamamoto) May 10, 2017

Minister of Energy and Mines Bill Bennett and Minister of Health Terry Lake did not run in the election.