COMMENTARY: Is the NHL’s concussion protocol failing the players it’s supposed to protect?

Hours away from Pittsburgh and Washington colliding in the seventh and deciding game of their second-round NHL playoff series, people are still talking about the health of Sidney Crosby.

And rightfully so.

Crosby crashed head-first into the end boards towards the end of the first period of Game 6 on Monday night, but did not go through the NHL’s concussion protocol… or so we think.

Crosby, who suffered the fourth concussion of his career, against the Capitals earlier in the series, said he was checked by doctors during the first intermission and was cleared to keep playing.

And the concussion spotter didn’t notice any of the key signs to look out for, including laying motionless on the ice, and balance problems.

But still, fans and the media continue to question why he wasn’t pulled from the game and checked out.

Is it because it’s the playoffs, and he’s Sidney Crosby?

Do superstar players get treated differently?

Well, they shouldn’t.

Just because a player is deemed to be more important or talented than another, shouldn’t mean they’re exempt from a rule that was put in for their benefit.

Here’s the most interesting part of this story, though.

Following Game 6, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was asked if his captain went through protocol, and he replied, “No.”

Crosby’s reply was, “Yep. Yeah. Pretty standard.”

Sounds like the NHL might have to make some changes.