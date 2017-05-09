Edmonton Eskimos post $1.4M profit in 2016

The Edmonton Eskimos posted a profit exceeding $1.4 million last season, the community-owned CFL club announced Tuesday in its annual general report.

According to treasurer Brad Sparrow’s report, the Eskimos’ net profit from operations was $2,138,450. But he concluded the club’s consolidated net profit for 2016 was $1,417,795.

The Eskimos (10-8) finished fourth in the West Division last year, becoming a cross-over team in the playoffs. Edmonton beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 24-21 in the East Division semifinal before dropping a 35-23 decision in the conference final to the Grey Cup-champion Ottawa Redblacks.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos embrace bold new identity

Being the cross-over squad meant no home playoff games for the Eskimos.

The club’s operating revenue for 2016 was $23.5 million, a decline of 5.4 per cent. That was mainly due to Edmonton hosting and winning the West Division final in 2015 en route to beating Ottawa in the Grey Cup.

By crossing over to the East, Edmonton secured playoff revenues of $30,000 compared to $1.7 million in 2015 for hosting the West final, then playing in and winning the Grey Cup.

The good news is the club’s gate receipts increase $3.5 per cent, or $298,000. Corporate sponsorship revenues were also up by 8.3 per cent.

“Our primary focus is to attract new fans,” president Len Rhodes said in his report. “We are a gate-driven league and our largest single source of revenue is ticket sales.”

READ MORE: Brock Sunderland unveiled as new GM and VP of Football Operations for Edmonton Eskimos

Edmonton’s total operating expenses were $21.3 million, a decrease of $1.5 million or 6.5 per cent. The Eskimos also finished under the CFL’s $5.1-million salary cap.