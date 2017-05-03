Edmonton Eskimos embrace bold new identity

The empire has risen.

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Eskimos unveiled the team’s new brand in a 40-second video that was shot at Commonwealth Stadium on March 30.

Rose Phillip, the team’s vice president of marketing and communications, says it’s a rallying cry for fans to get behind.

“This is our call to action, our call to arms if you will. Let’s get together, this is who we are, this is who the Eskimos are and let’s be proud.”

“One Empire” will be built into new game day elements, advertising and clothing as part of the team’s new identity.

Within hours, the campaign was a big hit with both players and fans.

“It’s us, it’s all of us, it’s the City of Champions, it’s Edmonton,” said Eskimos’ offensive lineman Tony Washington.

A video so good that it made me feel Eskimos excitement during the Oilers first playoff run in a decade. THAT's impressive. #OneEmpire https://t.co/tK38aQLuzf — Ryan Kenny (@yegCopywriter) May 3, 2017

Great to have our AMAZING fans showcased. Thanks to everyone that joined us for this. Can't wait to get this season started! #OneEmpire https://t.co/Gy9ZmpC6AV — Mike Reilly (@Rikester13) May 3, 2017

The change comes one month after Eskimos president and CEO Len Rhodes fired general manager Ed Hervey. In his news conference, Rhodes made it clear that the team had to focus its attention both on and off the field.

“Yes we did win a Grey Cup, but it’s not enough. We gotta do more than have a good product on the field. We’ve gotta expose our product.”

Despite winning the Grey Cup in 2015, attendance was down three per cent last year.

The Eskimos open the pre-season on June 11.