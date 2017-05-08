Saskatchewan Huskies trio of CFL draftees led by surprising first-round selection

The 2017 Canadian Football League (CFL) draft saw 19 players selected from the Canada West conference, the most of any U Sports conference. The group includes three members of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

Evan Johnson was confident he’d be chosen, though he was surprised when his name was called in the first round. The Huskies offensive lineman had an impressive performance at the scouting combine but was not ranked among the top 20 prospects heading into draft day. However the Ottawa REDBLACKS liked Johnson enough to make him the 9th overall selection.

“I was hoping and expecting second or third round and to get a first round pick was just phenomenal,” he said.

Johnson, who played high school football for Regina’s Campbell Collegiate Tartans, was joined by Huskies receivers Julan Lynch and Mitch Hillis on this year’s draft board. Lynch was taken in the second round, 17th overall, by the Calgary Stampeders, while the BC Lions used the 69th overall pick on Hillis.

“I think it’s great for the program having three guys go in one draft. I think it’s awesome for these guys. They’re my friends, I’ve been around them for the last four, five years, so I know how hard I’ve worked and they’ve worked equally hard,” said Hillis.

All three players will now report to training camp with their respective clubs. Camps begin at the end of May. Johnson knows he’s carrying the weight of expectation that befits his first-round status and is eager to prove he’s ready for the pro ranks.

“I sure hope so and it all depends once I get out there, right? I need to make sure that I still compete and I earn my spot for sure.”