Lethbridge crosswalks to be painted transgender flag colours

The city of Lethbridge is the first city in the world to approve painting a city crosswalk with the transgender flag, according to Lethbridge Pride.

Lethbridge City Council voted 8-1 Monday in favour of painting two crosswalks temporarily — one with the rainbow flag colours and one with the transgender flag colours — with the goal of making the crosswalks permanent in the future.

“Lethbridge is often referred to as a conservative city, but this major decision shows it is an inclusive community,” Lethbridge Pride said in a release.

“Painting the colours of the transgender flag shows that the city of Lethbridge recognizes, empathizes with and will fight for people in the transgender community.”

Lethbridge Pride hopes the bold move will encourage other cities around the world to follow suit and “paint their streets for people in the transgender community.”

There are no dates set for when the painting will start.