Edmonton Oilers donate Leon Draisaitl’s hat trick hats to local homeless organizations

A huge victory for the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night has turned into a big win for a few local homeless organizations.

During Sunday’s 7-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, Leon Draisaitl scored a hat trick, sending hundreds of hats flying onto the ice.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers force Game 7 after devastating the Ducks in 7-1 win

As the hats were being collected by the Oilers’ ice crew, Edmonton’s Bissell Centre put a call out on Twitter, asking the Oilers what would be done with the hats.

The organization said its homeless neighbours would make great use of the hats, and asked Edmontonians to get onboard to make it happen. The Tweet ended up going viral, being shared more than 800 times.

Well, ask and you shall receive. On Monday morning, Bissell Centre received word that some of the hats were on the way.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation bagged up 1,000 hats and delivered them to three local homeless organization on Monday: Bissell Centre, Hope Mission and Operation Friendship.

Over 1,000 hats hit the ice last night. We kept some for the memories but the rest went out to put smiles on people's faces today! pic.twitter.com/fdhc6a8z60 — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) May 8, 2017

The Oilers’ 7-1 trouncing of the Ducks set off a social media explosion on Sunday night. Trending topics included #hattrick, #duckhunt and #draisaitl.

Sunday’s win forces the series to Game 7, which will go down in Anaheim on Wednesday night. The start time of the game has yet to be determined, and will likely be released following Monday night’s game between the Washington Capital and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Follow @CaleyRamsay//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js