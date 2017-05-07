Sports
May 7, 2017 11:38 pm

Oilers’ Game 6 trouncing of the Ducks sets off social media explosion

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton Oilers fans celebrate in Rogers Place after the team won Game 6 in their series against the Ducks. May 7, 2017.

Global News
The Edmonton Oilers sent their fans into a social media frenzy Sunday night with their dazzling defeat of the Anaheim Ducks in a do-or-die game in their NHL playoff series.

Among the hashtags that were trending on Twitter during Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinal were #duckhunt, #game7 and #draisaitl. Leon Draisaitl’s three-goal performance, one that saw him be named the game’s first star, also earned its own hashtag: #hattrick.

The atmosphere in Edmonton was intense for the home game as it marked the first time in the 2017 playoffs that the Oilers were faced with the possibility of elimination.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers force Game 7 after devastating the Ducks in 7-1 win

Photos and videos of fans celebrating after the win continued to come rushing in on Twitter after the game.

Here’s a look at some of the Tweets posted Sunday night:

 
