Oilers’ Game 6 trouncing of the Ducks sets off social media explosion

The Edmonton Oilers sent their fans into a social media frenzy Sunday night with their dazzling defeat of the Anaheim Ducks in a do-or-die game in their NHL playoff series.

Among the hashtags that were trending on Twitter during Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinal were #duckhunt, #game7 and #draisaitl. Leon Draisaitl’s three-goal performance, one that saw him be named the game’s first star, also earned its own hashtag: #hattrick.

The atmosphere in Edmonton was intense for the home game as it marked the first time in the 2017 playoffs that the Oilers were faced with the possibility of elimination.

Photos and videos of fans celebrating after the win continued to come rushing in on Twitter after the game.

Here’s a look at some of the Tweets posted Sunday night:

If you're enjoying drinks with tonight's duck a la #orangecrush, please plan your sober ride home! #oilers #edmontonoilers #letsgooilers — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) May 8, 2017

That was dirty. Draisaitl on a new level tonight. Hats flooding the ice at @RogersPlace. #hattrick #Oilers pic.twitter.com/xGNmTfc6Dj — Brenden Ullrich (@BrendenUllrich) May 8, 2017

Draisaitl is actually German for "Duck Massacre" — Jeanshorts (@JSBMjeanshorts) May 8, 2017