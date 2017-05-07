Search for Cache Creek fire chief now a recovery mission: RCMP

The search for a fire chief who was swept up by fast-moving water near Cache Creek is now a recovery mission, Ashcroft RCMP said Sunday.

Crews have been searching for Clayton Cassidy who disappeared Friday.

Search teams from across B.C. were brought in from many areas of the province to try to find the chief.

Search experts said Sunday the likelihood is that Cassidy did not survive, given the elements and amount of time that has passed.

Cassidy, who has been with the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department for more than 30 years, was honoured with the Medal of Good Citizenship in 2016. He was awarded the medal for helping Cache Creek residents following the town’s devastating flood in 2015.

At the time Cassidy received the medal, B.C. Premier Christy Clark said, “In an emergency, some people rise to the occasion, and others go above and beyond. Nobody had to ask Clayton Cassidy to take a leading role after a devastating flood – he simply stepped up, and made a difference when it was needed most. He continues to find ways to contribute to his neighbours and community without thought of recognition or reward.”

Clark halted her election campaign to visit the community Saturday morning, meeting with municipal officials and touring the flood zone.

Clark said the disappearance of the fire chief is like having the spark plug missing from the community.

“We will be here to support this community and all of the communities that have been affected … We have their backs. We will be there for them,” she said.

