North Edmonton stabbing sends 43-year-old man to hospital

Police are investigating a Saturday morning stabbing in north Edmonton that sent a 43-year-old man to hospital.

They said officers were called to a home in the area of 118 Avenue and 39 Street where they found a man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police said they believe the stabbing occurred during a fight between the victim and the suspect, and believe the two knew each other.

A suspect has been arrested and police said charges are pending.