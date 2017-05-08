Trial proceedings to begin for accused Blairmore triple murderer Derek Saretzky

Trial proceedings for accused triple murderer Derek Saretzky will begin on Monday in Lethbridge.

The case will begin with pre-trial applications that are expected to take several weeks. The trial proper will get underway at the end of the month with jury selection scheduled for May 25 and 26.

The trial by judge and jury is anticipated to begin on May 29 and run until June 30.

Saretzky, 24, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Terry Blanchette, his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech.

Blanchette was found dead inside his Blairmore, Alta., home in September 2015, but his two-year-old daughter wasn’t there. That prompted officials to issue an Amber Alert. People from all over North America searched for the little girl, hoping and praying she would be found alive.

Dunbar-Blanchette’s remains were later found in a rural area outside of Blairmore, in southwestern Alberta.

Saretzky was later charged with the death of Meketech, who was killed five days before the others.

The voir dire (a “trial within a trial”) that starts on Monday is being held to determine the admissibility of some evidence.

Evidence presented in the voir dire will be protected by a publication ban.