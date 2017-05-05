Pickering man charged after explicit pictures of ex-girlfriend posted on social media

A Pickering, Ont., man is facing several charges after police allege he posted explicit pictures of his ex-girlfriend on social media.

Durham Regional Police said the unidentified man and woman were dating for around two years and he had taken explicit pictures of her during that time.

When she talked about ending the relationship, police said he threatened to post the photos on social media.

After the relationship ended, investigators said multiple pictures were published and he refused to delete the photos unless she returned to the relationship.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with extortion, criminal harassment, publishing and/or possessing obscene matter for distribution and publishing an intimate image without consent. Police said they aren’t releasing the man’s name in order to protect the woman’s identity.

“[Police] would like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to publish explicit images of a person unless that person consents,” officers said in a statement.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-800-579-1520 ext. 2770 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.