University of Alberta creates Edmonton Oilers logo smaller than the eye can see

It might be the tiniest tribute to the Edmonton Oilers there ever was. The University of Alberta has created an Oilers logo so small, you could fit more than 900 million of them on top of a hockey puck.

A team of nanotechnology experts created the logo out of nanomaterial. The logo is only 2.4 micrometres in diameter, or 40 times smaller than the width of a human hair. It’s so small, it can only be seen under the university’s helium ion microscope, one of only three in Canada.

The university said it’s a great way to join the Orange Crush movement while showcasing the work done by the Nanofabrication and Characterization Facility, also known as nanoFAB.

“The University of Alberta is a clear leader in Canada, if not the world, in nanomaterials synthesis and materials chemistry,” said chemistry professor Jon Veinot.

This is the second Oilers graphic created by the nanoFAB team; the last one was created during the Oilers 2006 Stanley Cup Run. The 2017 version is 40 times smaller than the one created 11 years ago.

“That really just goes to show the kind of development that has occurred over the last decade,” said Eric Flaim, director of nanoFAB.

The Edmonton Oilers are in Anaheim Friday night for Game 5 in their series against the Ducks. The Oilers are looking to rebound following a 4-3 OT loss in Edmonton on Wednesday night. The series is tied 2-2. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. MT.

Watch below: The Edmonton Oilers lost Game 4 in their series against the Ducks in overtime on Wednesday night. Cam Talbot, Drake Caggiula and Connor McDavid spoke to reporters after the game.