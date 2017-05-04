Driver charged after SUV collides with school bus in St. Albert

RCMP and firefighters were called to a crash between a school bus and an SUV Thursday afternoon in St. Albert.

It happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of St. Anne Street and Sir Winston Churchill Avenue.

The initial investigation has found that a Hyundai Tucson heading west on Sir Winston Churchill Avenue “failed to stop at a red light and subsequently struck a school bus” heading north on St. Anne Street, RCMP said.

The Cunningham Transport Ltd. school bus had 26 children on board at the time. No injuries were reported.

The kids were on their way home from Sir George Simpson school.

The 56-year-old man driving the Hyundai Tucson was charged with failing to stop at a red light.