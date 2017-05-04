Flood watch issued for Upper Thames River

With impending rain due to hit the London area, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the region.

A release from the agency warns that rain forecasts from 40 to 110 mm over the next 48 hours, compounded with existing saturation in the ground from previous rainfall, poses a major flood challenge.

The rainfall prediction is for between 60 and 70 mm by Saturday morning.

“The severity of flooding will depend on rainfall totals received, with results ranging from similar water levels to those experienced earlier this week, to flooding of low-lying areas such as parks in London and locations that typically flood during spring runoff,” the statement reads.

The UTRCA said there may be some road closures, citing specifically Highway 2 in Woodstock, as well as Windermere Avenue and some parking areas on the Western University campus, all on the floodplain.

“Residents are reminded to use extreme caution near all watercourses, stay out of any flooded areas, and to keep children and pets away,” the UTRCA cautioned. “Streambanks are slippery and the water is cold and moving quickly.”

The UTRCA’s flood control reservoirs at Fanshawe, Wildwood and Pittock Conservation Areas are at seasonal levels, and are being operated to reduce downstream flows.