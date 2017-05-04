Two suspects in Stoney Creek stabbing death turn themselves in

Two of the three teenage girls wanted in the stabbing death of a man on the Hamilton mountain have surrendered to police.

Hamilton police say one of the girls turned herself in Wednesday night and the other Thursday morning.

Update: Two females have now been arrested after turning themselves into the custody of police. Read More: https://t.co/agJwDhP2hH #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/1bXmwLRWbp — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 4, 2017

The 17-year-old girls, believed to be sex trade workers, are wanted for the second-degree murder of Hayder Qasim-Rushdi, 33, from Mississauga.

Police believe Qasim-Rushdi drove the girls from Mississauga to Stoney Creek where he was stabbed in the neck early Friday morning.

He died Sunday afternoon.

Detectives believe Qasim-Rushdi was attacked at a rural property on the east Mountain before he drove to the Pioneer gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway.

Police say they have the knife that’s believed to be the murder weapon and have searched a home near the gas station.

Investigators are still searching for the third suspect.