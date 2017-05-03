Money
May 3, 2017 9:07 am

Torstar to cut 110 jobs after $24.4M Q1 loss

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Toronto Star building is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, June 8, 2016.

The Canadian Press/Eduardo Lima
A A

TORONTO – The owner of the Toronto Star and other media operations said on Wednesday it was making provisions to cut 110 jobs after reporting another drop in revenue and continuing losses.

Torstar (TSX:TS.B) didn’t provide details about what parts of its business will lose positions.

The company said it’s aiming for $5.3 million of annualized savings from its latest downsizing.

Story continues below

“Cost reduction will remain an important area of focus for us in the balance of 2017,” Torstar says in its first financial report since appointing John Boynton to be its CEO and publisher of the Toronto Star.

The Toronto-based newspaper and digital media company says it had a $24.4 million loss in the first quarter, ended March 31 – an improvement from last year when the comparable losses were more than twice as big.

The cost of salaries and benefits fell by about 16 percent to $64.7 million, partly because of the closure of Torstar’s Vaughan printing plant last summer and lower staffing costs associated with Star Touch – a tablet-only digital product.

Operating revenue fell more than 11 percent to $138.7 million.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian media
digital media
John Boynton
media
Star Touch
Toronto Star
TorStar

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News