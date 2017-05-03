Torstar to cut 110 jobs after $24.4M Q1 loss

TORONTO – The owner of the Toronto Star and other media operations said on Wednesday it was making provisions to cut 110 jobs after reporting another drop in revenue and continuing losses.

Torstar (TSX:TS.B) didn’t provide details about what parts of its business will lose positions.

The company said it’s aiming for $5.3 million of annualized savings from its latest downsizing.

“Cost reduction will remain an important area of focus for us in the balance of 2017,” Torstar says in its first financial report since appointing John Boynton to be its CEO and publisher of the Toronto Star.

The Toronto-based newspaper and digital media company says it had a $24.4 million loss in the first quarter, ended March 31 – an improvement from last year when the comparable losses were more than twice as big.

The cost of salaries and benefits fell by about 16 percent to $64.7 million, partly because of the closure of Torstar’s Vaughan printing plant last summer and lower staffing costs associated with Star Touch – a tablet-only digital product.

Operating revenue fell more than 11 percent to $138.7 million.