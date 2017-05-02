Woman found dead inside rural Alberta home was victim of homicide: RCMP
A 25-year-old woman who was found dead inside a rural residence near Smith, Alta. on Saturday was the victim of homicide, Slave Lake RCMP said Tuesday.
Officers responded to a 911 call reporting the body of a woman inside a home at around 3:30 p.m. on April 29.
RCMP identified the woman as Chantelle Hole, 25, who lived in the home.
An autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed her death a homicide. The cause of death was not released.
RCMP’s North Major Crimes Unit took over the file with help from the Slave Lake RCMP detachment.
Investigators do not believe this crime was random. Anyone who may have seen anything unusual in or around Smith on Saturday is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
The hamlet is approximately 214 kilometres north of Edmonton and 73 kilometres east of Slave Lake.
