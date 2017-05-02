Florida police search for suspect after doggy-door burglary

Port St. Lucie Police in Florida are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a home through a doggy door.

The suspect has been identified as Curtis Brown, 38.

Home surveillance video from the victim’s home shows Brown using a pet’s access door to enter a woman’s home in the 200-block of NW Bayshore Boulevard.

Police wrote in a post on Facebook, the investigation began on April 19, when the homeowner came home and noticed the cameras had been pointed towards the ceiling.

Upon reviewing the video, she saw the suspect enter her home through the small door, and take property from the house.

The victim told police she personally knew Brown, and he has done lawn maintenance for her before.

A neighbour who also had odd jobs done by the same person, confirmed the identity of the suspect.

Police later uncovered that Brown had pawned items at a local pawn shop, and the victim identified that the items belonged to her.

“He had pawned some of the victim’s jewelry. We sent her a picture, and she identified it,” Sgt. Frank Sabol told NBC news affiliate WPTV.

Brown is facing multiple charges including: burglary of a structure, grand theft, fraud, and dealing in stolen property.

Global News attempted to speak with police for an update, but a spokesperson was unavailable.