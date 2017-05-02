‘Undone, uncontrollable’: Doctor describes man shot by police in Winnipeg skywalk

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg doctor says the man shot by police inside his downtown office was asked several times to drop the weapon he was holding.

The 25-year-old man, shot on Monday over the lunch hour in the Winnipeg skywalk, has since been upgraded to stable condition.

“He was what we call undone, uncontrollable,” Dr. Robert Lecker said. He said the man burst into his optometry office with what looked like a homemade spear.

READ MORE: Man shot by police officer in downtown Winnipeg skywalk

“It was a thin metal pole probably about three feet and at the end of it there was a pair of scissors, half a pair of scissors, taped to the end of the rod,” Lecker said.

The man appeared to be in some kind of confrontation between police and downtown patrol members in the skywalk just outside the front door to the clinic, according to Lecker’s receptionist, Nicelyn Romero.

He then came through the door into the office where Romero was at the front desk and Lecker was in the back with two patients.

WATCH: Man shot by police officer in downtown Winnipeg skywalk

“He’s staring at me, I’m staring at him and I don’t know what to do next,” she said.

Police were right behind the man, asking him to put down the spear, Romero said.

“He’s telling him to drop the weapon, otherwise he’s going to shoot him and he didn’t listen,” she said.

One of the two shots fired hit the man, Lecker said.

“Everybody acted in an appropriate fashion and it was done in the best possible fashion to protect everyone who’s in here,” he said. “People shouldn’t be afraid to come into this area so whatever has to happen to prevent this from happening again is essential.”