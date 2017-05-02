Into unconventional short-term rentals? May want to try The Pickle

It’s no secret that buying or even renting an apartment in Vancouver is slowly inching out of reach for some — but now, even the short-term rental market appears to be getting into a pickle.

How so? If you’re looking to stay in the tony neighbourhood of Kitsilano, there’s an option that was listed on Airbnb for just $85 a night.

But the space is a little unconventional – it’s a refurbished, stationary camper van that’s the colour of a field cucumber.

READ MORE: Micro suites in Vancouver renting for $1,700 a month

Aptly-named The Pickle, it’s parked on a quiet tree-lined street near the beach in Kitsilano and according to the online ad, is freshly renovated with cedar walls, recess lighting, curtains, a brand new foam mattress, propane heat and refrigerator.

The one catch? There’s no bathroom.

The lack of a lavatory doesn’t seem to be a deterrent. Maybe it’s the catchy headline ‘Be tickled by The Pickle: Enjoy Van… in a van!’ that entices people to give it a try.

Reviews on the website rave about The Pickle’s cozy and unique ambiance.

Krystal, a recent guest according to the Airbnb website, said even though it was rainy and cold outside, she “felt comfortable the whole time and didn’t even need to use the heater. The neighbourhood is the cutest in Vancouver and there’s lots of stuff to check out nearby.”

READ MORE: Tenants on Vancouver’s west side fight 35 per cent rent increase

Emily said her Pickle experience “totally felt like we had gotten away camping in the middle of the city.”

Why would anyone rent a van on Airbnb?

Jennah, The Pickle’s owner, told Global News that “renting an apartment in Kitsilano is more than either of us have ever had to pay for housing in our lives and we are just trying to offset the cost a little.”

It would appear The Pickle van could be another example of how Vancouverites are attempting to deal with the city’s crazy housing market.

TAKE OUR POLL: