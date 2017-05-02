Police now leading investigation into fire that killed 3-year-old Hamilton boy

Hamilton police have taken over the investigation into Monday’s tragic house fire on the west mountain.

In a media release, issued Tuesday morning, police said that they won’t be releasing any further information at this time. They have said nothing, so far, about the suspected cause.

The fire claimed the life of a three-year-old boy named Cayden, who was pulled by firefighters from the basement of a home on Golden Orchard Drive in the area of Garth Street and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, just after 10 a.m. on Monday.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the youngster’s family with the cost of funeral expenses. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, it had raised $1,225.

https://www.gofundme.com/2bmmp-cayden