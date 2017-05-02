Mission Services latest living wage employer in London

The staff at Mission Services of London are now earning at least a living wage.

The local outreach organization made the announcement Monday that their employees are earning at least $15.53 per hour, or the amount equal to a living wage. That works out to an estimated $30,284 annually — or enough to support a family of four where two parents earn at least that amount.

“We realize that no single organization can fully address poverty, however, each organization can play a positive role,” said Mission Services executive director Peter Rozeluk in a news release.

“To that end, I am very pleased to announce that effective April 1, 2017, Mission Services of London became an organization that pays, as a minimum, all of its employees a ‘living wage.’”

The living wage was calculated by the London Poverty Research Centre at King’s University College to show the minimum income needed to provide food, clothing, housing, transportation, child care and other basic living expenses for a family of two adults working full-time and two children aged four and seven.

Since the research was presented last year, there have been 23 London employers who have pledged to pay a living wage.

“As an organization we are working toward consistently applying our values — compassion, hope, integrity, diligence — in all of our relationships, including our employees,” said Rozeluk.

“We are proud to take this step and be a small piece in the larger strategy of addressing the serious issue of poverty in our community.”

Mission Services was founded in 1951 and has a staff of 150, along with 200 volunteers who provide support throughout the year.

Through the organization’s five branches, they provide emergency shelter, food, and clothing for individuals and families, along with mental health support, crisis intervention, addiction services and rehabilitation.