Regina police investigate first homicide of the year after man found dead on Garnet Street

Regina police have confirmed that the death on Garnet Street over the weekend was the city’s first homicide of the year.

Officers were called to a report of an injured man in the 700 block of Garnet Street just after 5:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

When police arrived, a man was found dead. Police have identified the man as 51-year-old Daniel Richard Dipaolo. His family has been notified.

The Regina Police Major Crimes Unit, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner, are continuing to investigate.

Police said no other details are available but are asking anyone with information to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).