Motocross group in Saskatoon trying to get more girls out of starting gate

A group in Saskatoon is trying to make motocross more accessible to girls.

Local 306 girl riders put on a two-day clinic this past weekend just south of the city at Balzinore MX Park.

Kate Lees and Myah Hjorteland were two national-level racers on hand to teach girls how to develop basic skills in motocross.

“We wanted to do the girls day because there’s not a lot of girls that ride and it’s really intimidating to get into a boys’ sport so we’re going over the basic techniques and how to be a better rider,” Kate Lees, Saskatoon Track and Trail Motocross Club instructor, said.

The clinic also helps the young bikers build confidence, learn proper riding positions and accelerate out of the starting gate.

“Sometimes the girls get a bit nervous because the boys like to show off and speed up and go in front of you,” participant Mila Ruecker said.

“They encouraged me to do this big step up and I cleared it the first jump and it was fun,” participant Ava Hanes said.

In addition, funds raised by the clinic will be donated to the Canadian Women’s Motocross National Series Association.