Tires stop at edge of man’s bed when pickup truck smashes into Edmonton home

A 25-year-old Edmonton man is likely feeling incredibly lucky after a terrifying close call with a pickup truck while he was asleep at home.

Kyle Roach told Global News he lives in the basement suite of a west end home into which a truck crashed Sunday morning. He said he was sleeping when he suddenly awoke to the sound of a crash and debris flying all around him.

After the crash, the truck’s tires could be seen right next to his blankets, at the very edge of his bed.

Kyle Roach says he woke up to the sound of the truck and debris flying around the room. He has minor scrapes, can't believe how lucky he is pic.twitter.com/SU6fkHE0w6 — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) April 30, 2017

Roach said he felt very fortunate to walk away with only some minor scrapes. He called 911 to tell emergency responders he was trapped and says the exact location of his bed ended up being the safe place to be as the event unfolded.

Police said they believe the truck was headed south on 163 Street when it veered off at 102 Avenue, drove across the lawn of a house, crossed the street and then smashed into the side of the house Roach lives in.

They said the 25-year-old man driving the truck was the vehicle’s only occupant and that he had to be extricated from the truck after police smashed out the truck’s windows to be able to reach him. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not say what they believe caused the crash or whether any charges will be laid. They said a structural engineer was expected to arrive at the home later on Sunday to assess its integrity.

-With files from Julia Wong