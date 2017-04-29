Saskatoon police reviewing response to protest at premier’s dinner

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) wants to hear from anyone who believes they were a victim of violence or vandalism during Thursday’s protest.

Police officials said they’re aware of the concerns of many people who were attempting to attend Premier Brad Wall’s annual fundraising dinner held at Prairieland Park and were confronted by several protestors.

Video is being collected by investigators and SPS is asking witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who wishes to make a police report can visit SPS headquarters or call 306-975-8300. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Officials said SPS is also reviewing the effectiveness of its response to the protest.