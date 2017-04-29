RCMP confirm murder investigation in Strathcona County, 1 person in custody

A reportedly heavy police presence in Strathcona County is linked to a “murder investigation,” the RCMP confirmed to Global News on Saturday.

Global News received reports of significant police activity in the area of Range Road 212 and Township Road 542 east of Edmonton on Saturday morning.

Mounties did not confirm the exact location of its investigation but that it was in Strathcona County and that one person was in custody.

They did not provide details about the crime or the victim(s).

More to come…