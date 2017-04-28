New Alberta PC leader Jason Kenney fails to improve party’s standing: poll

A new Mainstreet Postmedia poll suggests Alberta Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney hasn’t gained much ground since winning the party’s leadership race.

The survey found the PCs have 24 per cent support in Alberta compared to 33 per cent for the Wildrose, and 21 per cent for the NDP.

The Liberals and Alberta Party both sit at four per cent.

Quito Maggi, president of Mainstreet Research, said there doesn’t seem to be much of a Kenney leadership bump, or if there was, it was short lived.

He added it could be due to Kenney’s low profile after comments he made about gay straight alliances in Alberta schools.

In Calgary, where conservatives dominate, PC support dropped to 33 per cent from 38 per cent.

“The movement that we’ve seen is mainly beneficial for the NDP. The PCs have dropped to 33 per cent support in Calgary and the NDP are up one point to 27 per cent with the Wildrose following at 24 per cent,” said Maggi.

Friday’s results also show 29 per cent of Albertans surveyed want Wildrose leader Brian Jean to lead the right-wing, followed by 24 per cent support for Kenney.

Maggi breaks it down further.

“Wildrose voters prefer Mr. Jean (42 per cent support) while PC voters prefer Mr. Kenney (36 per cent).”