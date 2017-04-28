Concertgoers arrive in Bahamas for Fyre Festival, find out it was cancelled at last minute

The organizers of a much-hyped music festival in the Bahamas have been forced to cancel the weekend event at the last minute.

Fyre Festival organizers announced the cancellation of the “once-in-a-lifetime” concert on Twitter and their website after many fans had already arrived.

Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed (con't) — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could (con't) — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017

People complained of spending thousands of dollars on tickets and travel to the Exuma islands in the Bahamas for what were supposed to be performances by Blink-182, Pusha-T, Migos, Disclosure and Major Lazer.

In a statement, Blink-182 said, “We’re not confident we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans.”

Event organizers blamed “unforeseen and extenuating circumstances” in a Twitter post Friday. They said they were working to arrange flights to Miami for those who had already arrived in Exuma and said inbound flights had been cancelled.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism offered an apology to Fyre attendees who had traveled for the event, saying in a statement that “tourism is our number one industry” and that they were “extremely disappointed” in the way the festival had unfolded:

“We are extremely disappointed in the way the events unfolded yesterday with the Fyre Festival. We offer a heartfelt apology to all who traveled to our country for this event. Tourism is our number one industry and it is our aim to deliver world-class experiences and events. Hundreds of visitors to Exuma were met with total disorganization and chaos. The organizers of Fyre recently asked the Ministry of Tourism for support for their private event. The Ministry of Tourism is not an official sponsor of Fyre Festival. Given the magnitude of this undertaking, the MOT lent its support as we do with all international events. We offered advice and assisted with communications with other government agencies. The event organizers assured us that all measures were taken to ensure a safe and successful event but clearly they did not have the capacity to execute an event of this scale. A team of Ministry of Tourism representatives is on the island to assist with the organization of a safe return of all Fyre Festival visitors. It is our hope that the Fyre Festival visitors would consider returning to the Islands Of The Bahamas in the future to truly experience all of our beauty.”

The concert, organized by rapper Ja Rule and entrepreneur Billy McFarland, had promised “a cultural moment created from a blend of music, art, and food.” Tickets ranged between $1,000-$12,000 — and some VIP packages as high as $250,000 — with amenities including private plane and boat rentals, massages, and local beach tours.

Fyre Festival had promised “culinary delights and luxury” over two weekends. Attendees complained about disorganization and accommodations in social media posts.

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

In case you're wondering, those "cabanas" are actually disaster relief tents.#fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/jaZpkIKVT2 — Matt Halfhill (@MattHalfhill) April 28, 2017

This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

These are the secure lockers at Fyre Fest. They forgot to tell us we needed locks. #fyrefestival #fyrefest pic.twitter.com/Tqyjqbg2Gy — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

The line of ex Fyre Festers at the Exuma International Airport. Yes that's throw up. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/jSZHg0F0Kn — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

Also, we found a notebook from one of the Fyre Fest planners on the ground. It is amazing. #fyrefestival #fyre pic.twitter.com/jFib0nO2RW — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

It's about to turn into another United. Wish Kendall was here to give everyone a Pepsi. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/PIXmYSrDeq — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

They finally opened the doors to let some air in. The guy is ok. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/D7j5qtzsGi — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

UPDATE: they are having us sign papers for full refunds. They are just pieces of computer paper but I mean…refunds pic.twitter.com/oNa8EIojl1 — dylan (@DylanACOP) April 28, 2017