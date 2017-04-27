Scarlett Johansson discovers her ’60s doppelganger, and they’re meeting for ‘drinks’

If you look anything like actress Scarlett Johansson, chances are she might take you out for the night.

In a Reddit post from last week that has now gone viral, 25-year-old Denver Joel Dodd (user denverjoel) said his grandmother looked exactly like the 32-year-old Ghost in the Shell actress in 1967.

Posing with his grandfather in Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla., Dodd adds his grandmother Geraldine Dodd, 72, said she was “drunk as a skunk” when the photo was taken.

“[My grandma] remembers going there to see Conway Twitty and having a blast with my grandpa,” he tells Global News.

Dodd, who lives in Arkansas, says Geraldine was 22 years old when the photo was taken.

The actress asks grandma for drinks

After seeing the photo herself, Johansson extended an invitation to Geraldine for drinks in a video, as well as accompanying her to a movie premiere.

In the almost one-minute clip posted on YouTube on Wednesday by Dodd, the actress said she had been absolutely “inundated with e-mails and messages about how much [they] look[ed] alike.”

“I had to look at the photo myself and holy crap, I want to meet you in person,” she said in the clip.

Dodd says his grandmother was “dumbfounded.”

“She didn’t believe me at first, but she is super pumped and is having a ball with everything,” he says.

Johansson also commented on Geraldine being drunk and added she also wanted to see her “drunk face.”

“I want to share a drunk face with you,” she continued. “Do you want to come see Rough Night with me?”

“My grandma said in our group chat, ‘I’m not going to be square, I’m going to drink with her see if I can drink her under the table… she has got to remember and take it easy on me, I’m 40 years older than her.’ She is definitely going to take her up on her offer,” Dodd says.

Rough Night, the actress’ latest comedy set for release in June, stars Zoë Kravitz, Kate McKinnon and Demi Moore.

“We’re a bunch of partying girls so it’s a good running theme,” she continued in the video. “I’ll cover all your costs … I’ll see you at the bar.”

Other Johansson doppelgangers

In the past, many have said the actress looks eerily similar to actress Amber Heard, PopSugar reports, even when photographed from a side angle.

In April 2016, a 42-year-old designer in Hong Kong created a robot that looked similar to the actress.

Although designer Ricky Ma didn’t say he was trying to replicate Johansson, he said he was inspired by a Hollywood star.